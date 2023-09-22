Previous
Lake Louise Chateau by lynne5477
Photo 2123

Lake Louise Chateau

While my friends did an afternoon tea, I took a walk to the end of the lake and got this view. We had beautiful skies that day.....finally!
Lynne

