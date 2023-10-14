Previous
Autumn in Vermont by lynne5477
Photo 2125

Autumn in Vermont

Tried a little ICM while in Vermont. Colors this year were not as vibrant due to too much rain this past year and trees getting fungus. But it was still pretty and fun.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
582% complete

Photo Details

