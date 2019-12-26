Lake Wanaka, NZ...

It was just more than 1/2 hour to drive to Wanaka to see what was happening after the recent floods. No damage but all the little creeks were full. We parked on the foreshore -views, plus good books. This was looking at the “TREE” that has become so famous! Not good at this time - too much water, too windy and not early morning. But I liked the background mountain which I have climbed many a time - perhaps 40 years ago!

Thankful for:

The quiet of our apartment overlooking another lake. No parties, screeching children, even the boats kept to the rules - 5km/hour - no wake!