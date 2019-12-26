Previous
Lake Wanaka, NZ...
Lake Wanaka, NZ...

It was just more than 1/2 hour to drive to Wanaka to see what was happening after the recent floods. No damage but all the little creeks were full. We parked on the foreshore -views, plus good books. This was looking at the “TREE” that has become so famous! Not good at this time - too much water, too windy and not early morning. But I liked the background mountain which I have climbed many a time - perhaps 40 years ago!
Thankful for:
The quiet of our apartment overlooking another lake. No parties, screeching children, even the boats kept to the rules - 5km/hour - no wake!
Maggiemae

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks like the crowds are gathering though to photograph the tree... certainly more water than I have seen there around .. the tree..
December 26th, 2019  
Babs ace
The 'TREE' looks like the RSM on parade with his troops
December 26th, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro Ridiculous really! But a crowd pleaser, Julia
December 26th, 2019  
Nadezhda
Wonderful contrast, conveys a certain mood.
December 26th, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
@onewing
A very humourus analogy, Babs! That word is supposed to mean funny but have a problem - it might mean something to do with the humerus ! Perhaps it is all about the 'funny bone'!
December 26th, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
@nadezhda Its not nearly as hot as it usually is, Nadezhda! Your English is very good!
December 26th, 2019  
