Wiggly by maggiemae
Wiggly

The gardens surrounding our next holiday destination are really beautiful - ground a bit dry but the plants are full of flowers. I don't know what this one is called - it is a largish tree and covered in flowers.
An ongoing problem with my computer not being able to access internet but just now, if I wait long enough... it has connected!
Thankful for;
To all my constant 365 companions....thank you so much for your kind messages! I have to be patient and really try not to run round screaming, pulling my hair out!
Maggiemae

In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
