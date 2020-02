On the beach

As.the riders race around the track the relentless tide works its way up the sand......the riders racing, with the turning point a very tricky challenge to change in another direction!......Beach races at the Burt Munro challenge Invercargill New Zealand.

Thankful for:

Our car has a sunroof which can be opened so I have been able to take photos standing on the front seat and having a very good view of the beach in front of me.