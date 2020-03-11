Sign up
Photo 3002
The road in..
These trees are planted so close together they have become a wall! The entrance road to the Resort.
Thankful for: walking along this road to get some exercise
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
3
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4137
photos
259
followers
129
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
11th March 2020 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clearwater resort
julia
ace
They are close ... nice place for a walk ..
March 11th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very green! 😄
March 11th, 2020
Margo Sayer
ace
Wonderfully lush and the sweeping bend emphasises its cleanliness.
March 11th, 2020
