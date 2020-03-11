Previous
The road in.. by maggiemae
Photo 3002

The road in..

These trees are planted so close together they have become a wall! The entrance road to the Resort.
Thankful for: walking along this road to get some exercise
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Maggiemae

julia ace
They are close ... nice place for a walk ..
March 11th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Very green! 😄
March 11th, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
Wonderfully lush and the sweeping bend emphasises its cleanliness.
March 11th, 2020  
