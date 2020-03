Camels and whatnot..

I think all of us all round the world are focusing more on the current threat, rather than good or very good photos! But I still like to see them and hear your stories.... don't stop

This is a little tiny container that I think is made of camel bone! The lid comes off as you can see. I keep needles in there or pins.

Thankful for:

Not sure where I procured this but feel sorry for the camel!