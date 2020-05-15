Previous
Steamed Mince Pudding by maggiemae
Photo 3067

Steamed Mince Pudding

supposed to be made with suet but didn't have any.Three hours was good timing and the result was delicious!
Thankful for:
Google and the recipe you want to choose. No recipe books any longer.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Casablanca ace
I love a suet pudding! Whatever you used instead, it seems to have worked!
May 15th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@casablanca I used butter and olive oil, Ms C... very tender result!
May 15th, 2020  
