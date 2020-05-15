Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3067
Steamed Mince Pudding
supposed to be made with suet but didn't have any.Three hours was good timing and the result was delicious!
Thankful for:
Google and the recipe you want to choose. No recipe books any longer.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4205
photos
254
followers
123
following
840% complete
View this month »
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Latest from all albums
3061
3062
1114
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
15th May 2020 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mince in a pudding case
Casablanca
ace
I love a suet pudding! Whatever you used instead, it seems to have worked!
May 15th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@casablanca
I used butter and olive oil, Ms C... very tender result!
May 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close