In the same area as last photos. We went out and could choose amongst a number of good restaurants around here. Chose the "Birdcage' which has a history, Built in 1865, it was moved recently for a motorway ... brick by brick.!

Tonight it was vibrant with young ones all dressed up and enjoying the bar with their friends. First Friday on Alert One!

We enjoyed too - not too noisy, Elton John music and rugby league was live on the screen. Only 4 minutes away from our apartment.