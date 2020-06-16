Sign up
Photo 3099
Towards the horizon
Flying over between our NZ Islands the light was away out to sea. My iPhone seemed to understand.'
Thankful for:
Homewards after a visit thwart with emotion and challenges. Nice to be at home now and taking a big breath!
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4240
photos
256
followers
129
following
Tags
airview
