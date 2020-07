1 degree

This temperature was at this time! But our house is well insulated so is not cold overnight. In fact it gets too hot, I have to put my elbow and one foot out to cool down!

Thankful for:

No side effects from the infusion I had to have for osteoporosis, so far! I was so nervous - like sitting there waiting for the effects to arrive. However the Nurse gave me pain killers to take 3xday for 3 days. I'm not having them until their is something to have them for!