Challenges

"Try an out of focus foreground by positioning yourself close to the object you want to blur (in this case grass). Use a long zoom lens and a wide aperture (small f/number). Then all you need do is focus on your subject."

This I tried getting a damp front in the effort. It is winter, after all! Yolanda was a good subject.!



Thankful for:

My back gave up for a while - agonising but the pills helped plus a whisky or two! Shivermetimbers!