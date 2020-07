Its the feather, not the egg..

I went to crack this egg into a glass in preparation for an egg toastie. Then I noticed this very small and fine feather! It seemed to be attached to the egg in one small place but on moving or even breathing, the feather waved in the air like a live caterpillar! Exact focus was not easy.

Thankful for;

A hair appointment when it was so good getting my head massaged, I wish I could have taken my blood pressure!