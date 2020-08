From the cask..

This was a private cask that John and his friend bought several years ago. The raw whisky was decanted into a red wine cask and left for several years. John designed the label. His friend was a pilot and loved the spitfire so it ws used as the label as well as John's father's racing Indian motorbike. It was called "Flight 35" We picked up our share today

Thankful for:

Our free (almost) lifestyle with the Covid problems!