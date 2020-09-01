Previous
Annie's song by maggiemae
Photo 3176

Annie's song

I just have to post this on here because it has such meaning! Annie was my father's first wife - she got her degree in Dunedin in the early 1900's as did my father. They married in 1913 and she died in 1931. She had some sort of cancer and spent months away up in Christchurch, Sending letters to my Dad - they were kept and I read them with tears. Nancy was her pet name for my father.
Thankful for: I found where she was buried with online information and it happened to be near. I do put a special rose for her.

Of course, this is not part of today's date posting... its my choice!
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Clare Gadsby ace
oh my. what a moving narrative maggie
September 1st, 2020  
julia ace
Thats beautiful.
But a sad story.. Did you see on 7 sharp honight where they are looking for love letters for a collection for the Auckland Museum
.
September 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
