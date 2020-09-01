Annie's song

I just have to post this on here because it has such meaning! Annie was my father's first wife - she got her degree in Dunedin in the early 1900's as did my father. They married in 1913 and she died in 1931. She had some sort of cancer and spent months away up in Christchurch, Sending letters to my Dad - they were kept and I read them with tears. Nancy was her pet name for my father.

Thankful for: I found where she was buried with online information and it happened to be near. I do put a special rose for her.



Of course, this is not part of today's date posting... its my choice!