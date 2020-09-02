Previous
Next
Full Moon by maggiemae
Photo 3177

Full Moon

No more to be said.... no cows were harmed in this composition .
Thankful for:
Wonderful coffee - could have had another and I never have thought that! The cafe is called Short Black. I had a long black!
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
870% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Clever cow. Long black is my coffee of choice as well.
.

September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise