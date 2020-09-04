Previous
Just got to... by maggiemae
Photo 3179

Just got to...

While the daffodils are in the pink - or yellow, I might as well make the most of them! Sunshine in the early spring!
Thankful for:
Our gardener who came, weeded and dug over the veggie garden.
Maggiemae

