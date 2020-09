Rediscovered..

my wok! But I have found it cooks both protein and veggies so beautifully! I do feel in charge, swishing around with my paddle and adding as many veggies as I like! This one, I should have put some cashews in - chicken.

Thankful for:

Finished editing my old diary -53 years ago with first son. I transposed my handwriting into word but had to edit it about 4 times. Now printed out, enclosed with the real diary and packaged up to send to Japan to my 53 year old son - with eternal love!