Bird mystery by maggiemae
Photo 3503

Bird mystery

Goodness knows what these little ring-eyes are doing in our manicured cypresses. They seem to hang almost upside down at times with their head inside!
Thankful for:
The number one position i have to decide what to make for meals!
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Casablanca ace
Something edible of interest, I suspect!
July 25th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
You must be hiding treats for them to look for. Otherwise it is the trees themselves that do that. Beautiful bird and a lovely shot.
July 25th, 2021  
