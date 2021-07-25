Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3503
Bird mystery
Goodness knows what these little ring-eyes are doing in our manicured cypresses. They seem to hang almost upside down at times with their head inside!
Thankful for:
The number one position i have to decide what to make for meals!
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4688
photos
238
followers
126
following
959% complete
View this month »
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
Latest from all albums
1157
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
25th July 2021 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cypress ring-eyes
Casablanca
ace
Something edible of interest, I suspect!
July 25th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
You must be hiding treats for them to look for. Otherwise it is the trees themselves that do that. Beautiful bird and a lovely shot.
July 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close