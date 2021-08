'dem cottonfields back home....

This plant is a Japanese anemone and this is what I"ve learnt:

"Occasionally they are called windflower, because they resemble clouds of flower stalks being tossed gently in an autumn breeze, an irresistible sight. ... But if you're lucky and you have a long autumn they will go to seed and release a fluffy pod of seeds that resemble cotton"

This is natural colour but appears to be just sepia!



Thankful for;

A new experience in our garden!