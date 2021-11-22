Previous
These tiny cactus flower once a year about this time and require no maintenance or even water.
I got down on the driveway on my knees to get this angle. I'm glad the neighbours are friends and know that I'm not 'cast'- it just might take a while to get to my feet!
Thankful for:
2 courier deliveries Premium gin, a bathroom thing that holds toilet rolls plus one neighbour borrowing my sewing machine. She brought her grandson aged about 7 who immediately went through our house, opening every door and cupboard and noting what was there! I was a bit disconcerted but afterwards she told me he had learning disabilities so all was understood!
