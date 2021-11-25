Clifton Falls

This was once in the 1950's a favourite picnic spot. Family spread rugs and children shrieked in the deep pool and turned stones over in the 'falls' to find rockabillies! Then it got overgrown with gorse and weeds and abandoned. In the last few years there has been a group including the nearby school, that cleared the area and planted natives. We sat here today with our picnic of cold roast lamb and mint sauce sandwiches plus the usual egg ones. Finished up with a huge strawberry and a custard square. We watched a group of young boys on their study leave, diving into the deep and I got some good photos which I sent to them,

Thankful for:

The lawnmowers arrived and made out place look like a park again!