Clifton Falls by maggiemae
Photo 3626

Clifton Falls

This was once in the 1950's a favourite picnic spot. Family spread rugs and children shrieked in the deep pool and turned stones over in the 'falls' to find rockabillies! Then it got overgrown with gorse and weeds and abandoned. In the last few years there has been a group including the nearby school, that cleared the area and planted natives. We sat here today with our picnic of cold roast lamb and mint sauce sandwiches plus the usual egg ones. Finished up with a huge strawberry and a custard square. We watched a group of young boys on their study leave, diving into the deep and I got some good photos which I sent to them,
Thankful for:
The lawnmowers arrived and made out place look like a park again!
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
993% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely and peaceful.
November 25th, 2021  
Dianne
Looks a lovely place for a picnic. Great study leave outing for the lads.
November 25th, 2021  
