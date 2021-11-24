Previous
The Iris...es! by maggiemae
Photo 3625

The Iris...es!

24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
993% complete

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Acceptable is 'irises.. I had to do a close up of all the flowers at different stages of opening up or withering. I must say I felt withering by the time I took various heights of these flowers!
Thankful for:
Hubby's help in supermarket. I felt I couldn't breathe properly with my mask on in there. Got so tired and discombobulated.......and withered!
November 24th, 2021  
