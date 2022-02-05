Sign up
Photo 3698
Just playing around..
I had an idea - but this interrupted. I had to go along with it! Good on the Black..!
Thankful:
I don't have to explain this!
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4898
photos
241
followers
117
following
1013% complete
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
Tags
ideas
,
don't always work
julia
ace
Interesting...Is it a broach
February 5th, 2022
