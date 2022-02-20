Sign up
Photo 3713
My two little owls..
took precedence here as nothing else worked. Against an evening sky. Perhaps his umbrella made it appear that we might actually get some rain soon.
Thankful for:
Daughter accepted a lower offer on their beautiful property but we think it wise.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
some things offer a photograph without shouting!
KazzaMazoo
Lovely silhouette.
February 20th, 2022
haskar
ace
Lovely shot.
February 20th, 2022
