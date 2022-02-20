Previous
My two little owls.. by maggiemae
My two little owls..

took precedence here as nothing else worked. Against an evening sky. Perhaps his umbrella made it appear that we might actually get some rain soon.
Thankful for:
Daughter accepted a lower offer on their beautiful property but we think it wise.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
KazzaMazoo
Lovely silhouette.
February 20th, 2022  
haskar ace
Lovely shot.
February 20th, 2022  
