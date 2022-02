It's a first...

After over 11 years of putting a photo on each day, I'm now giving up for today! My back pain has not subsided and I went to the doctor. He thought it was a 'soft tissue' injury. Doesn't feel soft at all to me! Anyway I've not the inclination to go looking for a photo.

This was taken some years ago when we stayed at a place in Tekapo - I think!

Thankful for:

I know nobody except myself will judge me but its more keeping my head above water.