Further to... by maggiemae
Photo 3718

Further to...

Katy @grammyn suggested this looked a bit like a scene for a storybook theme and then suggested Mr Man and Yolanda be in with this scene.
For those of you who don't know these characters - they have taken part in many adventures on 365. Mr Man is a bronze sculpture looking just like nuts and bolts but his motorbike is rather well made. Yolanda is a naughty lady - blonde, of course - and gets into all sorts of difficulties from which Mr Man saves her.
Here, Yolanda is shrieking with delight at being on the motorbike again and a bit scared about what lies ahead through this archway!
Thankful for:
Being able to get to my feet after taking this photo!
25th February 2022

Maggiemae

Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Diana
This is such fun, we have not seen beautiful Yolanda for a long time. Good to know that you were able to get up, I have my difficulties there ;-)
February 25th, 2022  
