Further to...

Katy @grammyn suggested this looked a bit like a scene for a storybook theme and then suggested Mr Man and Yolanda be in with this scene.
For those of you who don't know these characters - they have taken part in many adventures on 365. Mr Man is a bronze sculpture looking just like nuts and bolts but his motorbike is rather well made. Yolanda is a naughty lady - blonde, of course - and gets into all sorts of difficulties from which Mr Man saves her.
Here, Yolanda is shrieking with delight at being on the motorbike again and a bit scared about what lies ahead through this archway!
Thankful for:
Being able to get to my feet after taking this photo!