Hercules

We missed yesterday's flypast so got all organised for today's flypast It was due about 12.30pm so we assembled a cocktail and determined to sit out on the deck till we heard the thundering engines. It took a while and by the time we were on our 2nd cocktail we found out it was delayed by 2 hours! After the 5th cocktail (I"m joking) from the time I heard the noise and identified the sight it was only about 5 seconds! This was just blooming lucky - I didn't even see it to focus the camera!

Thankful for:

After all those cocktails and only nuts to nourish us, we managed to survive and were pleased with our day! It was daylight saving time so time had no significance!