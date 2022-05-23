Previous
Next
A lavender twist.. by maggiemae
Photo 3805

A lavender twist..

The lavender outside alongside our deck got an arty makeover. More interesting that the reality.

Thankful for:
Great day with nothing to do,... yes, really!
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1042% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful colours and processing. I wish I would be able to have a day with nothing to do, enjoy it.
May 23rd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
All you have to do, Diana - is don't join in, say no, to everyone and don't invite anyone to your door! Sounds antisocial but its safe! @ludwigsdiana
May 23rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
I like it
May 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise