Southern scenes

I never knew this pier existed in the Timaru area. My son has a tesla with a huge screen detailing maps. We ventured towards an unknown coast and found this! He took a photo including nearby barbed wire and further distance, mine was this.

It was raining and cold but we both had a creative incentive.

Could be nice on the Black...

Thankful for:

Hubby had a cataract op and was left with no good vision -only for 24 hours. I was quite happy with making decisions!