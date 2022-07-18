Sign up
Photo 3861
Evening
Now in the next city northward. Another medical procedure to manage but all will go well, I'm sure.
Thankful for:
Son to support and actually help in the kitchen!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5075
photos
233
followers
117
following
1057% complete
3861
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
1186
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th July 2022 5:32pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
timaru
katy
ace
Describe looks so beautifully blue in the photo is accented nicely by those lights.
Who is going to the doctor you or John?
Who is going to the doctor you or John?
July 18th, 2022
Who is going to the doctor you or John?