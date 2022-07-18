Previous
Next
Evening by maggiemae
Photo 3861

Evening

Now in the next city northward. Another medical procedure to manage but all will go well, I'm sure.
Thankful for:
Son to support and actually help in the kitchen!
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1057% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Describe looks so beautifully blue in the photo is accented nicely by those lights.

Who is going to the doctor you or John?
July 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise