Previous
Next
Lights by maggiemae
Photo 3860

Lights

The Retirement Village on the opposite hill, put its lights on as well as the street lights at this time. My camera picked out the foreground as well - quite pleasing..
Thankful for:
A visit from a son.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1057% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise