Photo 3860
Lights
The Retirement Village on the opposite hill, put its lights on as well as the street lights at this time. My camera picked out the foreground as well - quite pleasing..
Thankful for:
A visit from a son.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5074
photos
234
followers
117
following
1057% complete
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
1186
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th July 2022 5:27pm
Tags
the observatory village
