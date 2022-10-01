Previous
Erythronium americanum by maggiemae
Photo 3936

Erythronium americanum

Can be known as 'Yellow Trout Lily. Because of the colours that resemble a species of trout. My plant app is so accurate. The flower is tiny and grows close to the ground. Another name as below in the tag..
Thankful for:
First potatoes planted.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Diana ace
What little beauties these are, beautiful shot of these new to me flowers. I love the name in your tags ;-)
October 1st, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image but a very complicated name. I'll go with Trout lily! :-)
October 1st, 2022  
