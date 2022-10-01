Sign up
Photo 3936
Erythronium americanum
Can be known as 'Yellow Trout Lily. Because of the colours that resemble a species of trout. My plant app is so accurate. The flower is tiny and grows close to the ground. Another name as below in the tag..
Thankful for:
First potatoes planted.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
2
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
Tags
dog toothed violet
Diana
ace
What little beauties these are, beautiful shot of these new to me flowers. I love the name in your tags ;-)
October 1st, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image but a very complicated name. I'll go with Trout lily! :-)
October 1st, 2022
