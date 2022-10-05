Previous
Next
On the way.. by maggiemae
Photo 3940

On the way..

...up north to Christchurch to visit family. There was lots of snow on the hills and mountains to see as we travelled up the highway.
Thankful for:
No snow on the roads.... but it was cold - 6degC
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wow look at those mountains!
October 5th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Our little great granddaughter saw snow for the first time yesterday. So s two dogs as well…North Island dogs had never seen snow…they were bemused!
October 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise