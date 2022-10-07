Route 66

Across the road from our hotel is this trendy American cafe - 1960's ambiance! Last one exactly like this that we visited was in Madrid, believe it or not! It was very hot and humid then and there was air-conditioning and frozen Margaritas inside so we stayed awhile!

Not the same here but the music was.

Thankful for:

Interesting day visiting the University where engineering students have a project underway - speed record in an electric car. They wanted to use the Burt Munro memory to go along with it. John sat in the car and was videoed by a professional...and me!