Route 66 by maggiemae
Route 66

Across the road from our hotel is this trendy American cafe - 1960's ambiance! Last one exactly like this that we visited was in Madrid, believe it or not! It was very hot and humid then and there was air-conditioning and frozen Margaritas inside so we stayed awhile!
Not the same here but the music was.
Thankful for:
Interesting day visiting the University where engineering students have a project underway - speed record in an electric car. They wanted to use the Burt Munro memory to go along with it. John sat in the car and was videoed by a professional...and me!
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly, vibes of the 60's here!
October 7th, 2022  
