Fancy Pants.. by maggiemae
Fancy Pants..

This is the cat which is one of two which is owned by my son's family. She is very naughty and wants to catch birds so they put this around her. She really doesn't know how dotty she looks.
Thankful for:
Home finally - big breaths and relax!
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

julia ace
Well I guess the birds are getting the last laugh.. Our boy doesn't seem to worry birds, thank goodness but is a very good rabbit hunter..
November 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
This is quite hilarious, a great shot and idea!
November 23rd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana I think so too, Diana - she bounces through the cat door and strides down the hallway like a famous actress!
November 23rd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro Apparently birds can see colour better and these colours allow them to fly before she can pounce!
November 23rd, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
She looks rather beautiful in her fancy ruff! It looks soft so probably doesn't bother her! Our cat had a collar & bell which would have warned any bird that she was after but she never actually hunted birds….watched them yes but caught no! She was elderly though, a young one might be different!
November 23rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, brilliant, what a great idea to alert the birds to her presence. I can only imagine it's a bit annoying for the cat though. However, maybe she does feel like a diva when wearing it!
November 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Ha ha it does seem a bit excessive, wouldn't a bell have been sufficient to keep the birds away. The poor cat won't be able to lick her fur with the ruff around her neck
November 23rd, 2022  
Dianne
What a great idea to make sure the birds stay safe.
November 23rd, 2022  
