Photo 3988
Fancy Pants..
This is the cat which is one of two which is owned by my son's family. She is very naughty and wants to catch birds so they put this around her. She really doesn't know how dotty she looks.
Thankful for:
Home finally - big breaths and relax!
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
8
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5212
photos
228
followers
113
following
1092% complete
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
29
1195
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
Views
15
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2022 10:46am
Tags
harlequin
,
cat'
julia
ace
Well I guess the birds are getting the last laugh.. Our boy doesn't seem to worry birds, thank goodness but is a very good rabbit hunter..
November 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
This is quite hilarious, a great shot and idea!
November 23rd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think so too, Diana - she bounces through the cat door and strides down the hallway like a famous actress!
November 23rd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
Apparently birds can see colour better and these colours allow them to fly before she can pounce!
November 23rd, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
She looks rather beautiful in her fancy ruff! It looks soft so probably doesn't bother her! Our cat had a collar & bell which would have warned any bird that she was after but she never actually hunted birds….watched them yes but caught no! She was elderly though, a young one might be different!
November 23rd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, brilliant, what a great idea to alert the birds to her presence. I can only imagine it's a bit annoying for the cat though. However, maybe she does feel like a diva when wearing it!
November 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Ha ha it does seem a bit excessive, wouldn't a bell have been sufficient to keep the birds away. The poor cat won't be able to lick her fur with the ruff around her neck
November 23rd, 2022
Dianne
What a great idea to make sure the birds stay safe.
November 23rd, 2022
