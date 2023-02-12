Previous
Trophy by maggiemae
Photo 4069

Trophy

This is going to be a series of photos that I took each day over the last week but had no energy to do anything with them until now. Covid has fled and the sun is shining.
The trophy is one of Burt's - John's famous father.
12th February 2023 12th Feb 23

Maggiemae

Photo Details

katy ace
Love the trophy, and so glad to hear that you are feeling up to posting again
February 18th, 2023  
