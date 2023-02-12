Sign up
Photo 4069
Trophy
This is going to be a series of photos that I took each day over the last week but had no energy to do anything with them until now. Covid has fled and the sun is shining.
The trophy is one of Burt's - John's famous father.
12th February 2023
12th Feb 23
1
0
Tags
trophy
katy
ace
Love the trophy, and so glad to hear that you are feeling up to posting again
February 18th, 2023
