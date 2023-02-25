Sign up
Photo 4082
Late - ish night at the front door..
So much light at this time, I wanted to surround our front door in light! Other photos tend to be just diary photos so this one has to stay.
Thankful for:
Having No 1 beside me all day!
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5329
photos
223
followers
110
following
1118% complete
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th February 2023 6:18pm
door
,
front
Dawn
ace
A nice entrance
February 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I like this. The over exposure into the hideaway and all those books.....want to climb in and explore!
February 25th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like early morning to me - so bright for evening! Lovely.
February 25th, 2023
