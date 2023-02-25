Previous
Late - ish night at the front door.. by maggiemae
Late - ish night at the front door..

So much light at this time, I wanted to surround our front door in light! Other photos tend to be just diary photos so this one has to stay.
Thankful for:
Having No 1 beside me all day!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Maggiemae

It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Dawn ace
A nice entrance
February 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I like this. The over exposure into the hideaway and all those books.....want to climb in and explore!
February 25th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like early morning to me - so bright for evening! Lovely.
February 25th, 2023  
