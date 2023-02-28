Previous
Pineapple lily by maggiemae
Photo 4085

Pineapple lily

That's its name but doesn't look like a pineapple or a lily. Early morning light brought this flower into its own beauty.

Being fraught between the 'mind' and the 'brain'... I think the mind has more influence on our behaviour than the brain with all its amazing capabilities~
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Maggiemae

It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Photo Details

