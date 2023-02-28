Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4085
Pineapple lily
That's its name but doesn't look like a pineapple or a lily. Early morning light brought this flower into its own beauty.
Being fraught between the 'mind' and the 'brain'... I think the mind has more influence on our behaviour than the brain with all its amazing capabilities~
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5333
photos
223
followers
110
following
1119% complete
View this month »
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
Latest from all albums
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
4084
32
4085
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th February 2023 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pineapple lily
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close