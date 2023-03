Wine and nibbles on the deck..

This is the first time we have been able to have a wine at wine time outside. Normally the easterly wind sends us inside. I'd have to say after so many years!

Thankful for: Our neighbours paid for a professional tree trimmer to come in and trim all the overhanging trees on their property. There were quite a lot. The biggest was a magnolia that dropped so many leaves on their property. We really didn't mind.