Smartwatch

I bought a smartwatch from a USA Company but of course it was made in China. Took a while to get here but well documented in the freight section.

It has blood pressure, heartbeats, oxygen levels in the blood, allows you to set goals for all sorts of physical activities. In my case, just a few - walking, running (actually did 3 mins!) and cycling. Also does a 'breathing exercise' which I believe in too.

What is so interesting is that my blood pressure which in the past has been normally well over 140 (160) over 90 for some years. Now it is 115/73. The only thing that would influence that, I would expect would be Covid!