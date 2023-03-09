Sign up
Photo 4094
If you can't grow it, create it!
A small garden I saw on my walk today. Lifted my heart. Its personal, colourful and creates a picture!
Thankful for:
Getting a bit fitter on my walks - heart pace is down to under 100 for the first time!
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Tags
fence art
julia
ace
Certainly more colourful than the plane green..
March 9th, 2023
