Way home.. by maggiemae
Way home..

This is just the structure of a bridge over several roads in Christchurch. I thought the sky looked somewhat dramatic through the angles of it.
On the way home..
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Carole Sandford
That’s quite striking. At least you drive on the same side of the road as us!
March 21st, 2023  
katy
Fascinating structure! It looks like there’s hardly any traffic
March 21st, 2023  
Rick Schies
Everything looks so fresh and neat
March 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
An impressive structure
March 21st, 2023  
