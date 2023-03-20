Sign up
Photo 4105
Way home..
This is just the structure of a bridge over several roads in Christchurch. I thought the sky looked somewhat dramatic through the angles of it.
On the way home..
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
4
0
20th March 2023 12:13pm
Tags
bridge
,
motorway
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s quite striking. At least you drive on the same side of the road as us!
March 21st, 2023
katy
ace
Fascinating structure! It looks like there’s hardly any traffic
March 21st, 2023
Rick Schies
ace
Everything looks so fresh and neat
March 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
An impressive structure
March 21st, 2023
