Photo 4118
Pastel colour
from the deck this morning. We had daylight saving go back this night and so an extra hour to lie lazily in bed. I appreciated the soft colouring.
Thankful for:
A good walk and lots of interest - our neighbours are considering having chickens.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated.
5368
photos
220
followers
111
following
1128% complete
View this month »
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd April 2023 9:01am
Tags
pastel seas
