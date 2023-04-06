Sign up
Photo 4122
Full Moon
-another moon photo but it is full tonight so a diary photo. The clouds nicely added to the scene. The circle of a full moon is so perfect!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated.
5372
photos
220
followers
111
following
1129% complete
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
Views
2
4
1
365
COOLPIX P1000
6th April 2023 8:01pm
full moon
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and scene, it seems to be rolling down the clouds!
April 6th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful moonscape.
April 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning b/w the clouds certainly add to this shot of the moon!
April 6th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic moonscape
April 6th, 2023
