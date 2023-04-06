Previous
Next
Full Moon by maggiemae
Photo 4122

Full Moon

-another moon photo but it is full tonight so a diary photo. The clouds nicely added to the scene. The circle of a full moon is so perfect!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and scene, it seems to be rolling down the clouds!
April 6th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful moonscape.
April 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning b/w the clouds certainly add to this shot of the moon!
April 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic moonscape
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise