Obvious by maggiemae
Photo 4130

Obvious

We followed this car out of the supermarket car park. I noted the number plate and scrambled to get my iPhone for a shot.
Thankful for:
Cleaned out the garage today - a good job
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant
April 14th, 2023  
Dianne
Nice shot as great number plate.
April 14th, 2023  
