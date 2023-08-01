Sign up
Previous
Photo 4238
Across the great divide...
By that, I mean across the lawn to the other side of the garden! Testing my focus with zoom on the one daffodil blooming.
Thinking good things: trying not to sit for too long - leaping up and doing things without falling over!
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
6
0
7
6
365
COOLPIX P1000
1st August 2023 3:12pm
Tags
early
,
daffs
Brigette
ace
not long to go now and spring will be here!!
August 1st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@brigette
It almost feels as if it is here already Brigette - but tomorrow the forecast is snow!
August 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful, that is quite a distance your zoom travelled to get this lovely shot!
August 1st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Its keeping the camera still is the big thing, Diana!
August 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
August 1st, 2023
Dianne
A very early daffy.
August 1st, 2023
