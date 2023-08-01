Previous
Across the great divide... by maggiemae
Photo 4238

Across the great divide...

By that, I mean across the lawn to the other side of the garden! Testing my focus with zoom on the one daffodil blooming.
Thinking good things: trying not to sit for too long - leaping up and doing things without falling over!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
not long to go now and spring will be here!!
August 1st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@brigette It almost feels as if it is here already Brigette - but tomorrow the forecast is snow!
August 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful, that is quite a distance your zoom travelled to get this lovely shot!
August 1st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana Its keeping the camera still is the big thing, Diana!
August 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
August 1st, 2023  
Dianne
A very early daffy.
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise