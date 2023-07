A new flower..

I was standing outside our fence and noticed this beautiful flower hanging just about eye height... never noticed it before. I used my plant ID on it and it was a, red flowering currant! It must have liked having a lot of other plants removed from around it. There are branches reaching out with oncoming flowers on them all around!

My 'walk in the park' was a non event today. . . I sat in my chair trying to work out a new app which didn't 'save' and I eventually lost 2 hours worth of work!