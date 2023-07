From the window

I could see these snow covered mountains - not that far away. I had to get my camera to focus on them rather than all the greenery on the way over there. The scene is better in the morning sun as later in the day, they were hard to pick out!

Thankful for: John finished water blasting our deck - he likes using it so much, he looks for more to do - after doing window shelves, the bbq, the trampoline, etc, I felt like walking out naked and saying you could do me if you wanted!