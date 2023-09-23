Previous
Happy Hens by maggiemae
Photo 4251

Happy Hens

We are looking after our neighbours hens just for one day a week while they are away. Other neighbours do the checks on the other days. Our rewards are 8 fresh eggs this day!

Apologies for no commenting on all my friends' photos. Not up to that just yet..
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Maggiemae

Diana ace
How wonderful of you, great to get the eggs too. Those sure look like happy hens in their lovely home ;-)
September 23rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana Its just a small town property but she has spent tons on the hens safety and happiness...
September 23rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Maggiemae it's lovely to see you post, no need to comment 😉
You'll be egg bound if you eat all they give you!!!
September 23rd, 2023  
Brian ace
Maggiemae, thanks for posting. No comments needed. Get well.
September 23rd, 2023  
