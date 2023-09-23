Sign up
Previous
Photo 4251
Happy Hens
We are looking after our neighbours hens just for one day a week while they are away. Other neighbours do the checks on the other days. Our rewards are 8 fresh eggs this day!
Apologies for no commenting on all my friends' photos. Not up to that just yet..
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
4
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5511
photos
207
followers
100
following
1164% complete
4244
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
Tags
hens
Diana
ace
How wonderful of you, great to get the eggs too. Those sure look like happy hens in their lovely home ;-)
September 23rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Its just a small town property but she has spent tons on the hens safety and happiness...
September 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Maggiemae it's lovely to see you post, no need to comment 😉
You'll be egg bound if you eat all they give you!!!
September 23rd, 2023
Brian
ace
Maggiemae, thanks for posting. No comments needed. Get well.
September 23rd, 2023
You'll be egg bound if you eat all they give you!!!